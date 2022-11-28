Watch

Duke: 'we could go to war together'

Published 28 November 2022, 5:14 am

Mitchell Duke spoke of the team spirit within the squad ahead of playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture against Denmark.

Share

Recommended for you

Wales v Iran (Group B) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Tunisia v Australia (Group D) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:01

Qatar v Ecuador (Group A) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Portugal v Ghana (Group H) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Belgium v Canada (Group F) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:59

Germany v Japan (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

01:31

Richarlison golaço inspires World Cup wonder

03:00

Brazil v Serbia (Group G) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™