Emotional Evenepoel seals Vuelta a Espana victory

Published 11 September 2022, 11:01 am

Remco Evenepoel passed the final major climbing test of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana, meaning that he has just a relatively easy stage to win his maiden Grand Tour.

La Vuelta
Cycling
