Watch

Emotional Van Wilder ‘speechless’ after Evenepoel’s Vuelta victory

Published 11 September 2022, 9:15 am

Ilan Van Wilder was left "speechless" after it was confirmed his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammate, Remco Evenepoel, had all but won the overall Vuelta title.

Tags
La Vuelta
Share
Advertisement

Most popular

'Bizarre' Roglič crash leaves Vuelta future in question

La Vuelta

'Gutted is an understatement' as Vine abandons La Vuelta in KOM lead

La Vuelta

Evenepoel denies 'faking' puncture after retaining GC lead in Tomares

La Vuelta

Vuelta 'sh*t' without Roglič but Mas vows to take fight to Evenepoel

La Vuelta

Blame game as Roglic attributes Vuelta-ending crash to Wright

La Vuelta

Frustrated O'Connor 'p*ssed off' after Vuelta Stage 18 performance

La Vuelta

Dutch young gun wins La Vuelta queen stage as Evenepoel falters

La Vuelta

Roglic closes the gap on Evenepoel as red jersey race heats up

La Vuelta