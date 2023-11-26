England v Senegal - clip placeholder

More
Sign In
Create Account
Published 26 November 2023, 7:04 pm
Socceroos arrive back to welcome from fans
Maccas' Fan Profiles: Croatia
Saka lifts it above Mendy for England's third
Kane completes rapid England counter-attack
Bellingham links up with Henderson to put England in front
Ruthless Mbappe heaps more misery on Poland
Mbappe sizes up Szczesny, rifles one home
Socceroos' World Cup campaign in review
Giroud becomes all-time top goalscorer in France history
France's desperate goal-line stand denies Poland
FIFA World Cup 2022™
By subscribing, you agree to SBS’s terms of service and privacy policy including receiving email updates from SBS.