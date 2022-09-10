Watch

Evenepoel looks ahead to decisive Stage 20

Published 10 September 2022, 12:10 pm

Remco Evenepoel spoke to the media after Stage 19 of La Vuelta a Espana.

Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Winning moment: Stage 8 - La Vuelta 2022

Truculent Pedersen annoyed after Stage 7 of La Vuelta

Highlights: Nigeria v Netherlands - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

[COPY 1] [COPY 1] Merlier reveals frustrations after stage 2 disappointment

Highlights: Japan v France - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Highlights: Brazil v Japan - Semi-Final, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Winning moment: Stage 6 - La Vuelta 2022

Highlights: Spain v Japan - Final, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022