Watch
Evenepoel talks through puncture and finale on Vuelta Stage 16
Published 7 September 2022, 1:30 pm
Race leader Remco Evenepoel talks to the media after Stage 16 of La Vuelta.
Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
