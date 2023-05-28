Watch

Fan storms to second singles crown at World Championships

Published 28 May 2023, 11:00 pm
China's Fan Zhedong defeated compatriot Wang Chuqin to win the Men's Singles title at the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships.
