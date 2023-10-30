Watch

Gerd Muller Trophy 2023 winner

Published 30 October 2023, 9:50 pm
Watch the moment Erling Haaland won the 2023 Gerd Muller Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Tags
Football
Share

Most popular

Untitled design (2).png

2023 Ballon d'Or LIVE on SBS - Who are the nominees?

Football

FIFA World Cup 2026 on SBS.png

SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rights

FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ

Untitled design (3).png

Kerr second as Messi, Bonmati claim Ballon d'Or honours

Football

2f344e08-9dcf-46b4-b75b-98487ae55bf6.jpg

How to watch the 2023 BMX National Championships LIVE on SBS

Cycling

vingegaard.jpg

Keenan: Plenty to be excited about ahead of unique 2024 TDF and TDFF

Tour de France

Pararoos and ParaMatildas

Football Australia celebrates SBS broadcast partnership of the 2023 IFCPF Asia Oceania Championships

Football

08:52

Spiderman meets Moana on ice

Figure Skating

05:08

Men's & Women's Finals - Highlights - NRLWA Harmony Cup 2023

Rugby League