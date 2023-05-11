Watch

Groves fulfils Giro 'dream' with Stage 5 victory

Published 11 May 2023, 1:00 am
Aussie Kaden Groves was delighted after realising his "dream" of winning a stage at the Giro d'Italia.
Tags
Giro d'Italia
Cycling
Share

Most popular

Kaden Groves of Alpecin–Deceuninck celebrates after winning Stage 5 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Groves prevails amid wet and wild Stage 5 in Salerno

Giro d'Italia

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia

FotoJet (19).jpg

How to watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships on SBS

Table Tennis

tour de hongrie.jpg

Aussies among star studded line-up for 2023 Tour de Hongrie

Cycling

03:48

Stage 5 - Winning Moment - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

Remco Evene

Evenepoel happy to be back in rainbow at Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia 2023: Stage-by-Stage Guide

Giro d'Italia

Aurelien Paret-Peintre (R) won Stage 4 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia, but it was Andreas Leknessund (L) who took the maglia rosa

Paret-Peintre wins Stage 4 as Leknessund takes overall Giro lead

Giro d'Italia