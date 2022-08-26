SBS
Search
SBS
News
Languages
Indigenous
Listen
TV & Radio Guide
Food
Sport
More
Sign In
/
Create Account
Search
Navigate to SBS on demand
SBS Sport
Vuelta
Cycling
Football
Basketball
Motorsport
Athletics
Other Sports
Menu
Vuelta
Cycling
Football
Basketball
Motorsport
Athletics
Other Sports
Advertisement
Watch
Harry Sweeny and Luke Plapp speak after tough stage 5
Published 25 August 2022, 11:25 am
Aussie riders Luke Plapp (INEOS Grenadiers) and Harry Sweeny (LOTTO-Soudal) chat to John Trevorrow after a gruelling stage 5 at La Vuelta
Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
Yates relieved to ‘survive’ tricky conditions as BikeExchange-Jayco fall short in TTT
La Vuelta
Hamilton looking for special TTT win to kickstart Vuelta
Record 16 Aussies confirmed to take the start line at Vuelta '22
La Vuelta
Kuss reflects on first week at La Vuelta
SBS name 2018 FIFA World Cup on-air team
Football
Luke Durbridge
McConnell eyes history ahead of MTB World Champs
Cycling
BikeExchange-Jayco favourites for Vuelta Team Time Trial with squad of 'Aussie powerhouses'