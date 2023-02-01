Watch

Highlights: Al Ahly v Auckland City - FIFA Club World Cup

Published 1 February 2023, 9:00 pm

Highlights from the opening match of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup between Al Ahly and Auckland City.

FIFA Club World Cup 2022
Football
