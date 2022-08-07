Watch

Highlights: Australia v Spain - FIFA U20 Women's World Cup 2022

Published 17 August 2022, 3:00 pm

Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

Stage 18 White Jersey interview

Stage 12 White Jersey interview

Van Vleuten's emotional reunion with former teammate Gracie Elvin

Stage 17 Yellow Jersey interview

Stage 20 Yellow Jersey interview

Ewan extremely disappointed with missed opportunity

'We did a perfect leadout' - Matthews