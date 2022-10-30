Watch

Highlights: Colombia v Spain - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final

Published 30 October 2022, 7:00 pm

Highlights of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final as Colombia took on Spain.

