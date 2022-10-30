SBS
Search
SBS
News
Languages
Indigenous
Listen
TV & Radio Guide
Food
Sport
More
Sign In
/
Create Account
Search
Navigate to SBS on demand
SBS Sport
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
Football
Cycling
Motorsport
Athletics
Basketball
Other Sports
Menu
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
Football
Cycling
Motorsport
Athletics
Basketball
Other Sports
Advertisement
Watch
Highlights: Colombia v Spain - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final
Published 30 October 2022, 7:00 pm
Highlights of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final as Colombia took on Spain.
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
00:59
Bash: I can’t see England going far in Qatar
Reflecting on decades of SBS' coverage of the FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ
FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ
Behich: We want to be one of the greatest Socceroos teams ever
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
03:56
I would love to see Kuol, Arzani at World Cup, says Fozz
03:12
Highlights: Nigeria v Colombia - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Semi-Final
Highlights: Germany v Spain - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Semi-Final
Benzema crowned 2022 Ballon d'Or winner
Cycle Sunshine Coast 2022 Stage 4 highlights