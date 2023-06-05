Watch

Highlights: Juventus v Roma (Final) - Coppa Italia Femminile 2023

Published 5 June 2023, 12:15 am
The best action from the Women's Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Roma.
Tags
Football
Share

Most popular

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard

Roglic ruled out as Jumbo-Visma announce Tour de France squad

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (R) of Jumbo-Visma during Stage 8 of the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine

Everything you need to know about 2023 Criterium du Dauphine

Criterium du Dauphine

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-DAUPHINE-STAGE1

Laporte chases down Herregodts to claim Dauphine opening stage

Cycling

(L-R) Ben O'Connor of AG2R Citroen, Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma, and Bora-Hansgrohe's Jai Hindley

O'Connor, Hindley among contenders for 2023 Criterium du Dauphine title

Criterium du Dauphine

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates

'I disobeyed the doctor's orders' – Pogacar still recovering ahead of Tour de France

Tour de France

Untitled design.png

Montemurro's Juventus clinch Coppa Italia Femminile trophy after thrilling final

Football

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma celebrates during a stage at Itzulia Basque Country

I'm under less pressure to defend Tour title, says Vingegaard

Tour de France

23rd Santos Tour Down Under 2023 - Stage 2

Dauphiné Hindley's 'last big dance' before Tour assault

Criterium du Dauphine