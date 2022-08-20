Watch

Highlights: ProMX Championship Round 8 - MX1 Moto 1, 2

Published 21 August 2022, 6:00 pm

All the best MX1 action from Round 8 of the ProMX Championship from Coolum, Queensland.

Share
Advertisement

Most popular

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

La Vuelta

Record 16 Aussies confirmed to take the start line at Vuelta '22

La Vuelta

5 things to look forward to at the 2022 La Vuelta a España

La Vuelta

Young Matildas' last chance for World Cup survival LIVE on SBS

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

La Vuelta a España 2022: Stage-by-stage

La Vuelta

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 100 days until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup

Leknessund takes Race of Norway stage and overall victory on final day

Arctic Race of Norway

What you need to know about Australia's 2022 World Cup opponents

FIFA World Cup