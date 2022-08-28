SBS
Search
SBS
News
Languages
Indigenous
Listen
TV & Radio Guide
Food
Sport
More
Sign In
/
Create Account
Search
Navigate to SBS on demand
SBS Sport
Vuelta
Cycling
Football
Basketball
Motorsport
Athletics
Other Sports
Menu
Vuelta
Cycling
Football
Basketball
Motorsport
Athletics
Other Sports
Advertisement
Watch
Hindley breaks down Stage 6 Vuelta action
Published 27 August 2022, 1:00 pm
Speaking ahead of Stage 7 of La Vuelta, Jai Hindley broke down the action from his perspective on the previous day's climb.
Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
Share
Advertisement
Most popular
How to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on SBS
Cycling
How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS
La Vuelta
Vine conquers first Vuelta summit finish to claim maiden professional victory
La Vuelta
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS
FIFA World Cup
Rapid finish sees Bennett secure two Vuelta stages in a row
La Vuelta
Competitive Australian worlds team announced with top names excluded
Cycling
O'Connor with good performance in first uphill Vuelta test
La Vuelta
5 standout things from La Vuelta's Netherlands start
La Vuelta