Watch

Isu Figure Skating 2022/23 30 S2022 Ep30 - European Championships, Finland, Day 1

Published 25 January 2023, 8:00 pm

Share

Recommended for you

03:52

Croatia v Morocco (3rd Place Play-off) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:55

France v Morocco (Semi Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

World Cup Final Penalty Shootout

FIFA World Cup 2022™

[COPY 1] World Cup Final Penalty Shootout

03:33

Argentina v Croatia (Semi Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Fozz' World Cup send-off

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:31

Morocco v Portugal (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™