Watch

Japan v Spain - clip placeholder

Published 26 November 2023, 7:04 pm

XXXX goal during Spain's Group E match with Japan at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Share

Most popular

01:10

Irvine breaks down in tears after Socceroos' World Cup elimination

03:46

Argentina v Australia (Round Of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

Japan v Spain (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Australia v Denmark (Group D) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

France V Poland (Round Of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

England V Senegal (Round Of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

Korea Republic v Portugal (Group H) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:31

Netherlands V USA (Round of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™