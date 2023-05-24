Jayco-AlUla DS McPartland talks Matthews' sprint and Dunbar GC bid

Top Plays Day 5 - World Table Tennis Championships
Hepburn on delivering the leadout for Matthews
Matthews: 'This is the best team I've ridden with'
Delivered and Disappointed: Stage 17 - Giro d'Italia 2023
Almeida breaks through with maiden Grand Tour stage win
Thomas moves into Giro race lead and distances Roglic
Dunbar rises up Giro general classification with strong ride
Delivered and Disappointed: Stage 16 - Giro d'Italia 2023
Renshaw pays tribute to retiring great Mark Cavendish
Giro d'Italia
By subscribing, you agree to SBS’s terms of service and privacy policy including receiving email updates from SBS.