Watch

Kaden Groves takes maiden Grand Tour stage win

Published 1 September 2022, 3:30 am

Kaden Groves outsprinted the field to take maiden Grand Tour stage win on stage 11 of LaVuelta.

Tags
La Vuelta
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Van Vleuten's emotional reunion with former teammate Gracie Elvin

Gallagher relishing opportunity to lead Young Matildas at U20 Women's World Cup

Truculent Pedersen annoyed after Stage 7 of La Vuelta

Highlights: Australia v Costa Rica - FIFA U20 Women's World Cup 2022

Highlights: Nigeria v Netherlands - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

SBS commentators react to Tour de France final stage finish

Winning moment: Stage 6 - La Vuelta 2022

Best of central France and Paris scenics at the Tour de France