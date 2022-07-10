Watch
Liao Lisheng scores 30-metre stunner for Shandong
Published 10 July 2022, 10:30 pm
Liao Lisheng opened the scoring for Shandong as Dalian Pro took on Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League.
