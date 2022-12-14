Watch

Matchday 21: All the goals from overnight

Published 14 December 2022, 10:05 pm

All the goals from Matchday 21 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Share

Most popular

03:31

Croatia v Brazil (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:44

Netherlands v Argentina (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:31

Morocco v Portugal (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:45

England v France (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

FIFA World Cup 2022™

00:41

Messi's deliberate handball escapes a card

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:33

Argentina v Croatia (Semi Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Accusations of World Cup referees guided by Messi's influence

FIFA World Cup 2022™