Merlier reveals frustrations after stage 2 disappointment

Published 21 August 2022, 9:00 am

Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter Tim Merlier reveals frustration after a disappointing result on Stage 2 of La Vuelta.

La Vuelta
Cycling
