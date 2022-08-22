SBS
Watch
Merlier reveals frustrations after stage 2 disappointment
Published 21 August 2022, 9:00 am
Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter Tim Merlier reveals frustration after a disappointing result on Stage 2 of La Vuelta.
La Vuelta
Cycling
