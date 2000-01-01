Watch

Mexico v Poland - Clip 1

Published 22 November 2122, 5:50 pm

All the action from Mexico v Poland in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

03:01

Qatar v Ecuador (Group A) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

05:57

Fozz explains how Socceroos can make it out of Group D

Fozz, Bash predict top two in Groups A-D

02:40

Kewell: Socceroos squad 'missed one or two key players'

03:56

I would love to see Kuol, Arzani at World Cup, says Fozz

SBS World Cup reflection with Simon Hill

Highlights: Colombia v Spain - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final

Qatar v Ecuador (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022