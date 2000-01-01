Watch

Morocco v Croatia - Clip 1

Published 22 November 2122, 5:50 pm

All the action from Morocco v Croatia in Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Share

Recommended for you

03:01

Qatar v Ecuador (Group A) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Germany v Japan (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Belgium v Canada (Group F) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Spain v Costa Rica (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

05:57

Fozz explains how Socceroos can make it out of Group D

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Morocco v Croatia (Group F) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

01:27

Arabic commentator erupts as Saudi stun Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Fozz, Bash predict top two in Groups A-D