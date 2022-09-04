SBS
Watch
'Motivated' Harper hopeful of Roglic success
Published 4 September 2022, 9:00 am
Aussie Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) discussed his team role in support of GC contender Primoz Roglic, as well as his hopes of helping his leader to success at La Vuelta.
La Vuelta
Cycling
