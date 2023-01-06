Watch

Motor Sport: Dakar Rally 2023 S2023 Ep5 - Dakar Rally, Stage 5

Published 6 January 2023, 7:00 am

All the best moments and highlights from the Dakar Rally, Stage 5. International Motor Sport, 2023.

Share

Recommended for you

03:46

Argentina v Australia (Round Of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

England V Senegal (Round Of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Tunisia v Australia (Group D) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

Japan v Spain (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Brazil v Serbia (Group G) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Argentina v Mexico (Group C) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

01:10

Irvine breaks down in tears after Socceroos' World Cup elimination

03:00

Portugal v Ghana (Group H) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™