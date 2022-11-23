Watch

Olmo opens the scoring early for Spain

Published 23 November 2022, 2:57 pm

Spain's Dani Malmo finished off a splendid 1-2 with Gabi to take a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica after 10 minutes.

