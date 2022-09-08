Watch

Pedersen capitalises on Roglic attack and misfortune

Published 7 September 2022, 2:30 pm

Mads Pedersen and Primoz Roglic caught Mark Renshaw's eye following the Stage 16 of La Vuelta 2022.

Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Truculent Pedersen annoyed after Stage 7 of La Vuelta

Highlights: Nigeria v Netherlands - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Winning moment: Stage 8 - La Vuelta 2022

Winning moment: Stage 2 - La Vuelta 2022

Winning moment: Stage 1 - La Vuelta 2022

Highlights: Spain v Japan - Final, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

[COPY 1] [COPY 1] Merlier reveals frustrations after stage 2 disappointment

Highlights: Japan v France - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022