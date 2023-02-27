Watch

Pele tribute at FIFA Best Awards

Published 27 February 2023, 9:15 pm

Late Brazilian legend Pele is honoured at the FIFA Best Awards for 2022.

Tags
Football
Share

Recommended for you

03:06

Lionel Messi wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player award

Football

02:41

Marcin Oleksy wins The FIFA Puskás Award 2022

Football

03:33
SF---ARG-v-CRO-_highlights.jpg

Argentina v Croatia (Semi Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

04:28
Croatia v Morocco (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

06:32

Senior Women Highlights - World Cross Country Championships

Athletics

06:13

Senior Men Highlights - World Cross Country Championships

00:51

Horse invades bike race

05:11

Under 20 Men Highlights - World Cross Country Championships

Athletics