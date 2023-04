Phil Anderson wins the 1984 Frankfurt Grand Prix

Published 18 September 2021, 2:30 am

The German one-day classic returns to SBS screens, and it's got quite the Aussie history, with Phil Anderson winning the 1984 and 1985 editions of the race. Watch the 2021 action LIVE, FREE and in HD from 10:30pm AEST Sunday night on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.