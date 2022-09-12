Watch

Plapp discusses 'great fun' during final stage

Published 12 September 2022, 2:10 am

Aussie Luke Plapp (INEOS Grenadiers) reflects on his enjoyment of the final stage of La Vuelta after his earlier struggles at the Spanish Tour.

