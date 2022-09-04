Watch

Plapp praises leader Carapaz, retiring Porte

Published 4 September 2022, 11:35 am

Aussie Luke Plapp (INEOS Grenadiers) followed up his brilliant response to teammate Richard Carapaz's stage victory at La Vuelta overnight with a stirring tribute to a retiring Richie Porte.

La Vuelta
Cycling
