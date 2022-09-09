Watch

Revamped FIFA Fan Festival to debut at 2022 World Cup, 2023 Women's World Cup

Published 8 September 2022, 12:00 pm

Fans in Qatar, Australia and New Zealand are set for an immersive football experience with the revamped FIFA Fan Festival appearing at the 2022 men's World Cup and 2023 Women's World Cup. Watch all 64 matches from world football's biggest stage LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

Tags
FIFA World Cup
Share
Advertisement

Most popular

'Bizarre' Roglič crash leaves Vuelta future in question

La Vuelta

Evenepoel denies 'faking' puncture after retaining GC lead in Tomares

La Vuelta

Vine just misses out on another stage as Aussies slip down Vuelta standings

La Vuelta

Dutch young gun wins La Vuelta queen stage as Evenepoel falters

La Vuelta

Roglic closes the gap on Evenepoel as red jersey race heats up

La Vuelta

Yamashita determined to 'normalise' women referees after earning World Cup call-up

FIFA World Cup

Vuelta contenders face ultimate test on massive stage to Sierra Nevada

La Vuelta

Vine confidently extends KOM lead in Vuelta's Queen stage

La Vuelta