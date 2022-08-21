SBS
Roglic all smiles after a perfect start to La Vuelta defence
Published 22 August 2022, 2:00 pm
Primoz Roglic was all smiles after his Jumbo-Visma team powered to victory on stage 1 of the 2022 La Vuelta
La Vuelta
Cycling
