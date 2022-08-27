Watch

Sweeny surviving Vuelta mountains

Published 26 August 2022, 11:05 am

Aussie Harry Sweeny talked to SBS interviewer John Trevorrow after the stage.

Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Most popular

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

La Vuelta

How to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on SBS

Cycling

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup

Vine conquers first Vuelta summit finish to claim maiden professional victory

La Vuelta

Rapid finish sees Bennett secure two Vuelta stages in a row

La Vuelta

O'Connor with good performance in first uphill Vuelta test

La Vuelta

5 standout things from La Vuelta's Netherlands start

La Vuelta

Gesink into red as Jumbo make a statement in Vuelta opener

La Vuelta