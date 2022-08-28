Watch

Truculent Pedersen annoyed after Stage 7 of La Vuelta

Published 27 August 2022, 9:50 am

Speaking after Stage 7 of La Vuelta,Mads Pedersen was in the best of moods as he fielded questions from the press.

Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Durbridge bemoans motorbike presence in pursuit of breakaway

La Vuelta

Durbridge puts spotlight on motorbike interference at La Vuelta

Frustrated Sweeny rues 'disappointing' end to stage in Cistierna

La Vuelta

Sweeny's 'bad legs' take away chance at Vuelta win

Competitive Australian worlds team announced with top names excluded

Cycling

Groves on disappointment after tough day ends without a Vuelta win

Vine conquers first Vuelta summit finish to claim maiden professional victory

La Vuelta

Hindley breaks down Stage 6 Vuelta action