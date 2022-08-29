SBS
Search
SBS
News
Languages
Indigenous
Listen
TV & Radio Guide
Food
Sport
More
Sign In
/
Create Account
Search
Navigate to SBS on demand
SBS Sport
Vuelta
Cycling
Football
Basketball
Motorsport
Athletics
Other Sports
Menu
Vuelta
Cycling
Football
Basketball
Motorsport
Athletics
Other Sports
Advertisement
Watch
Vine, Evenepoel confirm climbing dominance as Sivakov falls off the pace
Published 28 August 2022, 11:00 am
SBS commentator Matt Keenan breaks down Stage 8 of the 2022 Vuelta.
Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
Vine looking for KOM kersey to go with stage wins
Simon Yates feeling good after summit finish
Evenepoel in full flight on early Vuelta stages
Vine targets mountains title after securing second summit victory of La Vuelta
La Vuelta
Winning moment: Stage 8 - La Vuelta 2022
Hindley breaks down Stage 6 Vuelta action
Truculent Pedersen annoyed after Stage 7 of La Vuelta
Teunissen grateful for Jumbo-Visma allowing him to go into red