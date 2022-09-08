Watch

Vine playing the team role in Stage 16 finale

Published 7 September 2022, 1:30 pm

Aussie Jay Vine (Alpecin–Deceuninck) talks through the finale of Stage 16 of La Vuelta.

La Vuelta
Cycling
