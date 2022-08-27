SBS
Watch
Vine roars with delight after Stage 6 victory
Published 26 August 2022, 1:45 pm
Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) could not contain his excitement after winning Stage 6 at La Vuelta.
La Vuelta
