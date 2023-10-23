Watch

Wild moments at the ISU Grand Prix Exhibition

Published 23 October 2023, 3:45 am
A selection of wild and wacky moments from the Exhibition at the ISU Figure Skating World Cup Event in Allen, Texas.
Tags
Figure Skating
Share

Recommended for you

Round 2, Berlin - Live Stream - UCI Track Champions League 2023

03:06

Stage 5 - Highlights - NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast 2023

Cycling

(L to R) Caleb Ewan and Dylan Groenewegen

'Ewan has to prove himself' to get Tour de France start over Groenewegen: Renshaw

Cycling

weekend schedule article image.png

Figure Skating Grand Prix sets up exciting weekend on SBS

SBS Sport

Pararoos and ParaMatildas

Football Australia celebrates SBS broadcast partnership of the 2023 IFCPF Asia Oceania Championships

Football

07:33
Aussie's Harris and Chan set season-best score in Texas -

Aussies Harris and Chan set season-best score in Texas

Figure Skating

07:59

Hocke, Kunkel claim gold with stunning Pairs routine

Figure Skating

06:13

Malinin dazzles in Men's Short Program - ISU Grand Prix 2023, Allen

Figure Skating