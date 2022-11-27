Watch

World Cup Daily Episode 7 Social Corner

Published 27 November 2022, 9:25 pm

Kat Sasso breaks down the best social moments of the FIFA World Cup in Episode 7 of World Cup Daily

Share

Recommended for you

03:00

Belgium v Canada (Group F) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

01:31

Richarlison golaço inspires World Cup wonder

02:59

Germany v Japan (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:01

Qatar v Ecuador (Group A) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Brazil v Serbia (Group G) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Portugal v Ghana (Group H) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Wales v Iran (Group B) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Spain v Costa Rica (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™