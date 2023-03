Another Country

Documentary, Factual, Biography

1h 15m 2015 English

Play Another Country 1h 15m

David Gulpilil tells the story of when his people's way of life was interrupted by ours, by forcibly imposing a new culture over an old culture, and the consequent clashes with all manner of things.

Country : Australia Cast : David Dalaithngu Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts