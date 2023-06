Available Soon

Bran Nue Dae

Comedy, Musical, Film

1h 22m 2009 English

A rebellious boy runs away from a Catholic boarding school and tries to hitchhike to his indigenous home.

Country : Australia Director : Rachel Perkins Cast : Rocky McKenzie, Jessica Mauboy, Ernie Dingo, Geoffrey Rush, Magda Szubanski, Deborah Mailman, Missy Higgins, Tom Budge, Dan Sultan, Ningali Lawford Advice : Coarse language, Sexual references and/or sex scenes, Violence