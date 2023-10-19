Content may be unavailable in your location.
Coming Soon

Constantine

Fantasy, Horror, Film
1h 56m2005English

John Constantine, a man who can see the half-angels and half-demons inhabiting Earth, helps a sceptical police officer in her investigation into her twin sister's mysterious death.

Available in 3 days
19 Oct at 12:35pm
Languages:
English, Filipino, Tagalog
Countries:
USA, Germany
Director:
Francis Lawrence
Cast:
Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou, Max Baker, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Gavin Rossdale, Tilda Swinton, Peter Stormare, Jesse Ramirez, Michelle Monaghan, Larry Cedar, Suzanne Whang, Johanna Trias
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes
