Cooties

Comedy, Horror, Film, Horror
1h 25m2014EnglishExpires in 2 days
Play
Cooties
1h 24m

A group of misfit teachers must band together to escape the playground carnage after a cafeteria food virus turns elementary school children into little killer savages.

Country:
United States
Directors:
Cary Murnion, Jonathan Milott
Cast:
Elijah Wood, Alison Pill, Rainn Wilson, Jack McBrayer, Nasim Pedrad, Jorge Garcia, Leigh Whannell, Ian Brennan, Cooper Roth, Miles Elliot, Morgan Lily, Sunny May Allison, Armani Jackson, Peter Kwong
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Coarse language, Violence
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS