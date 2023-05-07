Available Soon

Dog Eat Dog

Crime drama, Thriller, Comedy, Film, Mystery / Crime
1h 38m2016English
Available in 3 weeks
Watch from 2:15pm on Sunday 7 May

Three ex-cons find themselves on the run from the mob and the police after botching the mob boss' plan to kidnap a baby for a large ransom.

Country:
United States
Director:
Paul Schrader
Cast:
Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Matthew Cook, Louisa Krause, Omar J. Dorsey, Melissa Bolona, Rey Gallegos, Chelcie Melton
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language, Sexual references and/or sex scenes, Violence
