Coming Soon

Ferguson Rises

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

1h 19m 2021 English

Available in 4 days 3 Sep at 10:40am

Michael Brown Sr., whose son was killed by Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, finds a profound purpose within his own painful journey as he seeks justice, becoming a significant part of the ongoing global Black Lives Matter movement.

Country : USA Director : Mobolaji Olambiwonnu Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence