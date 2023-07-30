Available Soon
Fruitvale Station
Docudrama, Film, Drama
1h 22m2013English
Available in 3 days
Watch from 1:20pm on Sunday 30 July
Flashbacks reveal the last day in the life of Oscar Grant, a young man shot dead during an altercation with California police.
Country:
USA
Director:
Ryan Coogler
Cast:
Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer, Melonie Diaz, Ahna O'Reilly, Kevin Durand, Chad Michael Murray, Joey Oglesby, Laurel Moglen, Liisa Cohen, Ariana Neal, Alex Alessandro Garcia, Noah Staggs, Caroline Lesley, Christina Elmore
Advice:
Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language, Violence