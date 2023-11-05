Content may be unavailable in your location.
Most of our content is only available to stream within Australia due to publishing rights.
Learn more
Coming Soon

Girls Can't Surf

Documentary, Factual, Sport
1h 44m2020English

A group of renegade surfers challenge the male-dominated professional surfing world for the shared goal of equality and change.

Available in 3 days
5 Nov at 11:30am
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Director:
Christopher Nelius
Cast:
Lisa Andersen, Rochelle Ballard, Layne Beachley, Wendy Botha, Pam Burridge, Jodie Cooper, Pauline Menczer, Frieda Zamba
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Sexual references and/or sex scenes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS